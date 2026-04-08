DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A devastated school community in Doral is mourning the loss of two of their students after, authorities said, they were killed in a fiery crash less than a mile from campus.

7News cameras captured the car involved in Tuesday evening’s crash covered with a tarp on a flatbed tow truck, as the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit carried out their investigation.

Students at Downtown Doral Charter Upper School are reeling in the aftermath of the wreck that, investigators said, claimed two young lives.

It’s obviously, like, a really bad thing to happen, and everyone is, like, really like hit,” said a classmate who identified himself as Daniel.

The victims were identified as 17-year-old Mateo Dávila and 16-year-old Alessia Tucci.

“I didn’t know her, but a lot of my friends knew her, and they’re really sad about that,” said a classmate who identified herself as Alejandra.

According to MDSO, the victims were traveling south when the driver lost control, veered off the road and struck a pole at the intersection of Northwest 87th Avenue and 54th Street, at around 6 p.m.

The impact caused the sedan to burst into flames.

“The fully engulfed vehicle, there is an occupant stuck inside,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, put out the blaze and pronounced both victims dead.

Loved ones told 7News the pair were boyfriend and girlfriend and on their way to a basketball game at the time of the crash.

Flowers now mark the spot where the crash took place.

The school’s basketball team shared a tribute on Instagram highlighting Dávila, who was a star player on the team.

“It just hits hard, because a lot of people knew him, and nobody expects it, and it just kind of shows you that anything can happen,” said Alejandra.

The couple’s classmates were seen interlocking arms and mourning at the site of the crash shortly after they learned what had happened.

Ms. Acevedo-Isenberg, head of schools at Downtown Doral Charter Schools, shared a message that reads in part:

“Our entire community is mourning this unimaginable loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends, our faculty and staff… Both students deeply loved their school, their teachers, their coaches, and their peers, leaving a lasting impact on everyone who knew them.”

There were grief counselors at the school on Wednesday morning, and they will be on campus in the coming days for staff and students.

MDSO detectives are attempting to determine what exactly caused the car to veer off the road and hit the pole, as they continue to investigate.

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