DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage couple was killed in a fiery traffic crash at an intersection in Doral.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Doral Police officers responded to the scene of the wreck in the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 54th Street, just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Preliminary information from detectives shows a sedan was traveling southbound on Northwest 87th Avenue when it veered off the roadway and struck a pole.

The vehicle subsequently became engulfed in flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene, extinguished the fire and pronounced the two occupants inside the vehicle dead.

Those who knew the victims said they were boyfriend and girlfriend, both of them students at Downtown Doral Charter Upper School, and they were heading to a basketball game at the time of the crash, which took place less than a mile from the school.

7News cameras captured several students at the scene forming a large circle with interlocked arms, embraced and shed tears as they mourned the victims.

Cameras also showed the charred vehicle on a flatbed truck before it was towed away.

Detectives have not released the victims’ identities or ages, but their friends identified the male victim as Mateo Dávila. They posted a tribute to him on Instagram on Tuesday night.

Family members identified the teenage girl as Alessia Tucci.

MDSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit has taken over the ongoing investigation.

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