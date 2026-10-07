KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - The bacteria levels at Crandon Park South in Key Biscayne have returned to normal, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The water levels were previously deemed unsafe on Friday, which made the agency issue a ‘stay out of the water’ order.

Recent tests indicated that the water levels show an acceptable level of bacteria, according to officials.

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