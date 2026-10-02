KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade has issued a water quality advisory for Crandon Park South in Key Biscayne.

Officials say recent tests show the water quality doesn’t meet the recreational criteria for Enterococcus bacteria and the level of bacteria exceeds the standard.

Beachgoers are advised against any water-related activity at this location.

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