MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The local community is mourning the loss of 15-year-old Ella Adler, who was struck and killed by a boat while waterskiing on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred as Adler was celebrating a friend’s birthday on a family boat near Nixon Beach in Key Biscayne.

Adler, described as graceful and loving by those who knew her, was a talented ballerina and a dedicated student at Ransom Everglades School.

In her short but impactful 15 years, Ella was a beacon of light and joy, said her family in an obituary. Her passion for dance was evident in over 100 performances as a ballerina in “The Nutcracker” with the Miami City Ballet at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

“She was a wonderful dancer, served on the speech and debate team, and was a member of the Jewish Student Association,” the school stated. “She was a treasured friend to many.”

“Ella worked hard at everything she did,” read the obituary, in part. “She had a precocious discipline and focus that belied her age. She did not know what it was to work at half-speed. She gave everything her all and because of that, her energy made her stand apart. She worked relentlessly at school where she excelled. She celebrated life.”

Rachel Rodriguez, Head of School at Ransom Everglades, expressed the school’s profound grief:

“Our hearts are broken and our community has been devastated by this tragedy. Ella shined in our classrooms and on our stages, and she embodied the mission of Ransom Everglades School. She was an outstanding student, a wonderful dancer and an active member of the Jewish Student Association and speech and debate team. We extend our deepest sympathy to her family and our prayers are with all who are mourning her loss. In this time of unspeakable pain, we have been moved by the outpouring of kindness and compassion from the Ransom Everglades community. In the coming days and weeks, we will continue to lean into our core values and provide support and care to the many students and members of our professional community who are grieving.”

“I heard she was a really nice girl,” said Myles Gilber, a student from the school. “She was on the dance team, she had a lot of good friends. I mean, I can’t even imagine the pain that they’re going through.

Billy Zavelson, spokesperson for the Miami City Ballet, shared his sorrow:

“We at Miami City Ballet and the Miami City Ballet School are utterly devastated by the heartbreaking news of this tragic accident. Ella Adler was not just a beloved student and a magnificent dancer who graced our stage in George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker; she was an integral part of our family, radiating potential and promise whose kindness, warmth, and infectious joy were known to all. Our hearts go out to Ella’s family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and adoring her. As we come together, we will profoundly grieve the loss of Ella, and hold dear the precious memories we were fortunate enough to create with her.”

Ella is survived by her parents, Amanda and Matthew, her siblings Jaden and Adalynn, and a loving extended family who cherished her role as a ringleader and mentor. Her life, though tragically cut short, was filled with love, leadership, and a commitment to making each moment count.

In memory of Ella, a moment of silence was observed before the pledge of allegiance at her school. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach. Adler’s family has requested that donations in her memory be made to the Greater Miami Jewish Federation or the Miami City Ballet, organizations that reflect her passions and heritage.

According to George Reynaud, Public Information Officer for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Ella was wearing a life vest and ski boards at the time of the accident.

Despite the protective gear, the severity of the incident left witnesses reporting “lots of blood in the water.”

The boat involved in the hit-and-run was last seen speeding away from the area of Nixon Beach. described as

“And it’s gonna be white to light blue in color, with a blue or dark blue bottom paint, and possibly having two to four white outboard engines,” Reynaud detailed.

“It’s kind of evil, I mean, how can you not have a conscious to want to help the girl that you just hit with your boat,” said Gilber.

The search for the boater who failed to stop continues.

Authorities said there is a total reward of up to $20,000 for information about the boater and vessel involved in the crash, including $5,000 from Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the boater’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward. You may also contact FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.