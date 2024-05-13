KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - New details continue to emerge about a horrific crash on the water near Key Biscayne that claimed the life of a 15-year-old girl, as authorities continue their search for the boat driver responsible.

Loved ones on Sunday identified the victim in Saturday afternoon’s crash near Nixon Beach as Ella Adler.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the teen was struck and killed while waterskiing.

“She was wearing a life vest, as well as the ski boards on her feet,” said FWC spokesperson George Reynaud.

The 15-year-old was celebrating a friend’s birthday on a family boat at the time of the crash.

“A lot of blood in the water,” a first responder said in radio transmissions.

The search continued Sunday for the boater who never stopped.

FWC officers said the boat that hit Adler was last seen leaving from traveling westbound from Nixon Beach in Key Biscayne.

“It’s going to be a white to light blue [vessel] in color, with blue or dark blue bottom paint, as well as two wide board engines, but it could be up to four wide board engines based on different witness reports,” said Reynaud.

Family members described Ella as graceful and loving. She was a ballerina with the Miami City Ballet, as well as a dedicated student at Ransom Everglades School who was proud to be Jewish.

A spokesperson for Ransom Everglades released a statement that reads in part:

“She was a wonderful dancer, served on the speech and debate team, and was a member of the Jewish Student Association. She was a treasured friend to many.” Head of School, Ransom Everglades

Authorities said there is a total reward of up to $20,000 for information about the boater and vessel involved in the crash, including $5,000 from Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the boater’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward. You may also contact FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

