KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A day of fun on the water in Biscayne Bay took a horrifying turn when a girl was struck and killed by a boat, and authorities said the driver responsible did not stop.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the crash took place Saturday afternoon while the victim was waterskiing with family and friends near Nixon Beach.

“We’ve got multiple reports of a person getting run over by a boat,” a first responder said in radio transmissions.

7News has learned the victim was celebrating a friend’s birthday on a family boat, and the parents of the birthday girl were driving the vessel at the moment of impact.

“A lot of blood in the water,” a first responder said in radio transmissions.

Investigators said the driver of the boat fled the area. The vessel was last seen traveling westbound from Nixon Beach in Biscayne Bay.

Officials said the girl died from her injuries.

Miami-Dade Police officers pulled over several boats, as they and FWC officers cordoned off the marina at No Name Harbor, located at the Bill Baggs Cape State Park.

Late Saturday night, FWC officers said they are looking for a light blue center console boat with possibly three to four outboard engines.

FWC officers are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to contact the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

