NEAR MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) – The cargo plane near Miami International Airport was moved away from its resting place, days after it overran a runway and crashed into a van and an SUV during Labor Day weekend, leaving five people dead.

The plane was hoisted up by cranes and moved south along Northwest 67th Avenue near 32nd Street all day Tuesday.

7News cameras captured the plane surrounded by trucks after the National Transportation and Safety Board moved its investigation to Washington D.C.. Federal investigators announced they removed several pieces of evidence and parts of the plane after they spent days pouring over the crash site.

The downed cargo plane was previously moved on Monday for the first time since its crash landing, as crews were able to rotate the Boeing 767-300.

“That’s what goes away once the runways are cleared, once vehicles are moved, once the plane is moved, so we want to be able to document the evidence,” said NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy. “We leave our on scene work, we go back to headquarters and our team will pull together a preliminary report within a couple of weeks of our on scene work.”

Investigators said the jet plane barreled past the end of the runway and struck multiple vehicles on Sept. 6.

Five people in a Ford Econoline van belonging to a plane cleaning company were killed. Five others were injured, including the pilots and the driver of the Toyota SUV that was involved in the wreck.

Since then, several lawsuits have been filed by the families of the victims.

The NTSB released a statement on Tuesday that reads:

“We won’t need further access to the wreckage, so we released it for recovery to the airline and insurance company. We have retained selected components for further investigation.”

The plane is planned to be stored on a vacant lot on Northwest 67th Avenue.

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