MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews near Miami International Airport continued to make progress as they dismantle the cargo plane that overran a runway and crashed into a van and an SUV during Labor Day weekend, leaving five people dead.

The downed cargo plane was moved on Monday for the first time since its crash landing, as crews were able to rotate the Boeing 767-300.

Investigators said the jet plan barreled past the end of the runway and struck multiple vehicles on Sept. 6.

Five people in a Ford Econoline van belonging to a plane cleaning company were killed. Five others were injured, including the pilots and the driver of the Toyota SUV that was involved in the wreck.

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