NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Water service has been restored for North Miami residents affected after a water main ruptured.

The affected area, near Northeast 114th Street and 18th Court, just off Biscayne Boulevard, experienced a complete loss of water pressure on Tuesday.

City officials advised residents to boil their water or use bottled water until bacterial testing returns to acceptable levels.

To learn more about the boil water notice, click here.

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