NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to contain a main break that has created a mess in a North Miami neighborhood.

City of North Miami Public Works crews responded to the rupture near Northeast 114th Street and 16th Court, just off Biscayne Boulevard, Tuesday morning.

7Skyforce captured brown water flooding the streets near multiple apartment complexes, as well as crews pumping water out of the ground with a backhoe in an attempt to effort repairs.

7Skyforce also captured a nearby canal affected by the break, with a containment boom in place to prevent the brown water from spilling into the Intercoastal Waterway.

It remains unclear whether the ruptured line was a water or sewer pipe.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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