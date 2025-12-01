MIAMI (WSVN) - The attorney for George Pino, the man who is charged with manslaughter in a 2022 boat crash on Labor Day, which killed one teenage girl, say that no alcohol was detected in his system following the crash.

Moments after the incident, police bodycam video shows responding officers asking Pino about taking a blood alcohol test.

“I’d like to ask permission to draw your blood. It’s up to you completely,” said an officer.

He refused to take a blood test, instead admitting to police that he had two beers.

“No, I had two beers,” said Pino.

Hours after the incident, his blood test was taken at Baptist Hospital.

Alcohol takes 60 to 90 minutes to reach peak levels before it begins to break down, according to a Cleveland Clinic report.

Investigators say that the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in September 2022, and the Miami Herald reports that Pino had his blood drawn around 11:30 p.m. the same day.

Prosecutor Laura Adams has requested the hospital records, according to the Herald, including the files involving what led up to the crash and Pino’s statement to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigators.

FWC officials did not give Pino a blood alcohol test, despite requiring it for training regarding boating accidents involving serious injuries or deaths.

Investigators found more than 60 empty bottles and cans of alcohol on the boat.

The Pinos were celebrating their daughter’s 18th birthday with 11 close friends on the boat heading to Elliot Key in Biscayne Bay.

Seventeen-year-old Lucy Fernandez was killed, and Katy Puig was seriously injured in the crash.

Investigators say that Pino was behind the wheel during the accident when his boat crashed into a channel marker off Boca Chita, ejecting everyone on board the boat.

“We were going through the last marker, there was a boat coming through which was bigger, so the waves, I was veering to the right to cut into the waves, and I lost a little control, and I think I turned,” Pino told police.

Pino is facing manslaughter and vessel homicide charges, and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His trial is scheduled for June 2026.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.