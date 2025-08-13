MIAMI (WSVN) - A Doral real estate broker accused in a deadly Biscayne Bay boat crash has pleaded not guilty to a new charge.

Prosecutors added a manslaughter charge Friday against 54-year-old George Pino, on top of the already existing vessel homicide charge he was already facing.

Both charges stem from a 2022 Labor Day weekend crash that, investigators say, happened when Pino slammed his boat into a channel marker, throwing passengers into the water.

Each charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

Seventeen-year-old Luciana “Lucy” Fernandez died from her injuries, while her classmate, Katerina “Katy” Puig, was left with life-altering injuries and is still in recovery.

Pino’s next hearing is set for late September, with a trial date set for June 2026.

