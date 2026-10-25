MIAMI (WSVN) - The American Cancer Society’s “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walks have made their way to the city of Miami.

After raising $700,000 for cancer research and support at Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena on Oct. 17, the Oct. 24 walk at LoanDepot Park raised more than $800,000 for a combined total of more than $1.5 million.

“It’s not just a Miami movement, it’s a national movement,” said Dan Chappell of the American Cancer Society Florida Board. “One of American Cancer Society’s premiere events in fundraising, and it’s gaining support year after year after year.”

About 10,000 survivors, caregivers, families and supporters attended the Saturday morning walk.

Money raised in the fundraiser goes directly toward the American Cancer Society’s life-saving research, patient advocacy and support services, such as free transportation and lodging during treatment.

“Everything about being with these women, it’s truly a sisterhood,” said Making Strides for American Cancer Society Chairwoman Erica Massard Galicia. “This place just gives you support, it gives you courage, and it truly does give you hope to be able to get through the hard things in life.”

The walk is proudly sponsored by the Channel 7 and Channel 18 foundations.

7 News’ Alex de Armas and Tavares Jones emceed the event with a critical goal in mind: to raise awareness and funds for those battling cancer.

“So many people have stories around cancer, cancer affects all of us,” said Chappell. “It feels great to be able to give back, to continue to raise funds. There’s strides being made every day.”

Supporters say this year’s fundraising comes at a critical time.

An estimated 24,700 new breast cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in Florida this year alone.

“I think it’s so important for the community to come together like this,” said Starr Mautner, breast surgical oncologist. “When you have breast cancer, you are not in this battle alone, obviously. There’s an entire community behind you supporting you. And it’s because of events like this, that fundraise and bring awareness for us, that we’re making such amazing strides in breast cancer care.”

For cancer survivors, these fundraisers meant to raise awareness mean everything.

“I feel like some people say, ‘Why did I have to get cancer?’ And I never really looked at it that way,” said Massard Galicia. “I’ve decided to turn that pain into something that has a purpose for other people. It’s become part of my journey in life.”

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