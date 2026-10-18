SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The American Cancer Society raised $360,000 for breast cancer awareness in Sunrise’s own Amerant Bank Arena.

The “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk brought together survivors, caregivers and families to fundraise toward cancer research.

Money raised goes directly toward the organization’s life-saving research, patient advocacy and support services, such as free transportation and lodging during treatment.

The Oct. 17 morning walk was proudly sponsored by the Channel 7 and Channel 18 Foundations.

AutoNation also presented a check of $100,000 toward boosting critical research.

For cancer survivors, raising awareness through these fundraisers means everything.

“I feel so happy to see so many people around this coast,” said cancer survivor Olga. “It’s not just pink, it’s the survivor, it’s the treatments, it’s so many things around this, so important for everybody.”

Supporters say the fundraiser comes at a critical time.

An estimated 24,700 new breast cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in Florida this year alone.

“It means so much,” said Kay Mitchell, a cancer survivor. “I’m so glad about the sponsors, I’m so appreciative. People just don’t understand, to come out, support someone, let someone know that we are not alone, we are somebody, we got somebody on our side.”

Andrew Koenig, CEO of City Home, who also sponsored the event, says his mom died from cancer. In her honor, he supports the ACS.

“I would wish more Americans realize said the American Cancer Society should be like America’s charity, and get more walks, more awareness, more fundraising,” said Koenig. “Cancer’s taking too many lives, and we can end it if we all unite together.”

7News’ meteorologist, Vivian Gonzalez, emceed the special walk, all part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

A Miami walk is happening on the morning of Oct. 24 at LoanDepot Park, with 7News anchors Tavares Jones and Alex De Armas taking part.

Those interested can register by visiting makingstrideswalk.org or texting “Walk FL” to 89799.

The combined goal is $900,000 raised.

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