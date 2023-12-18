NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took three people to the hospital after, police said, they came under fire in broad daylight in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the drive-by shooting near the intersection of Northwest 118th Street and 27th Avenue, late Sunday afternoon.

Just before 4:50 p.m., investigators said, two vehicles were traveling northbound on Northwest 27th Avenue when the subject’s vehicle drove up alongside the one were the victims were and fired several dozen rounds.

Police said all three adult occupants inside the back Mercedes-Benz were struck by the gunfire.

Paramedics transported the victims to area hospitals. One of them was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center. All three suffered multiple gunshot wounds and are listed in critical condition.

Back at the scene, 7News cameras captured investigators surrounded the Mercedes, its drover’s side door riddled with multiple bullet holes and the window shattered.

Police said they recovered a firearm from the victims’ vehicle, but it remains unclear whether or not the occupants were able to return fire.

Detectives said they are certain there were multiple witnesses and are urging them to come forward.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects involved, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

