MIAMI (WSVN) - Three people were arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a clothing store in Miami’s Design District that left a man shot in the stomach and robbed of a gold chain valued at about $22,000, according to authorities.

Police said the shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday at the Supreme clothing store near Northeast 41st Street, where officers responded to reports of a man who had been shot.

The victim told police he was shopping when he was confronted by several people he recognized from prior disputes they had had in the Atlanta area, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, an argument broke out inside the store before one suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Jamar McKay, walked behind the victim, ripped the gold chain from his neck and ran.

As the victim chased after him, another suspect ran up and shot the victim once in the stomach, police said.

The suspects then fled in a white Mercedes-Benz, police said.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where detectives obtained a sworn statement. Surveillance video from the store captured the robbery and shooting, police said.

Detectives later located the Mercedes parked near Northeast 10th Avenue and Northeast 91st Terrace and observed McKay, 21-year-old Kevieon Smith and 20-year-old Omarion Phillips associated with the vehicle, according to the report.

Investigators followed the suspects to a residence in the 800 block of Northeast 90th Street in Miami Shores, where a search warrant was executed.

Police said the stolen gold chain, keys to the vehicle and clothing worn during the robbery were recovered inside the home.

All three suspects were taken into custody.

Phillips and Smith were each charged with accessory after the fact.

Smith also faces a charge of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon.

McKay was charged with armed robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon and resisting an officer without violence.

McKay is being held without bond as Phillips got a $7,500 bond. Smith has a hold out of Palm Beach County.

Despite three arrests, the shooter has not yet been caught, according to police.

On Monday afternoon, shopping was placed on hold at the Supreme store as it was closed while police investigated.

