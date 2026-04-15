SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An accused killer made a court appearance in his murder case.

Twenty-five-year-old Vernon Kelson allegedly gunned down a 21-year-old victim on March 21 near West Guava Street and Homestead Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Witnesses identified Kelson as the gunman, leading to his arrest.

Investigators say bullets covered the street where the victim’s body was found.

Kelson is charged with second-degree murder and will remain behind bars pending trial.

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