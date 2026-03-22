SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they are investigating a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade that left a man dead.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the victim was found with gunshot wounds near West Guava Street and Homestead Avenue, late Saturday night.

Investigators said shots rang out just before 10 p.m.

First responders arrived to finf the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported him to Jackson South Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Loved ones identified him as Kenneth Walters.

Sunday morning, the victim’s grandmother, Betty Walters, became emotional when addressing the devastating loss.

“These young people are getting killed so much, it’s just so sad,” she said as she wiped away tears.

Betty said her grandson was gunned down just feet away from her home.

“They told me that he got killed last night,” she said.

Crime scene investigators were seen combing for clues as they attempted to determine what led up to the shooting they are investigating as a homicide.

The next morning, s colorful and growing memorial lay next to a pool of blood on the sidewalk near Betty’s home.

“This man, he said, ‘That’s your grandson, that’s your grandson.’ I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ He said, ‘Your grandson just got shot,'” she said.

Cornelius Ferguson told 7News he’d known Kenneth since he was a little boy, calling him athletic and a family man. He’s reeling after hearing the terrible news.

“It ain’t no hate in world to hit that many shots, to make sure that, ‘I got you, bro.’ You see what I’m saying? It was too many shots,” he said.

Betty has a message for the gunman responsible.

“Let it go. You did what you had to do, so just let it go and turn yourself in,” she said.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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