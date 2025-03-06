SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drive-by shooting in Florida City sent a 15-year-old boy to the hospital and left gunshots in a neighbor’s home and children’s toys left out in the front.

Florida City Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the 1500 block of Northwest Fifth Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officers found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The teen was rushed to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Southwest Miami-Dade.

One neighbor who did not want to show his face on camera said he saw the whole incident unfold in broad daylight, including when the subject’s car pulled up and opened fire at the victim.

“The kid was coming up the street, walking over there on the sidewalk, and the car was coming up the street this way, and the car turned toward the little kid,” said the man. “They just went shooting at him. He got shot in the leg.”

He said the teenager wasn’t injured even more seriously because the shooter’s gun initially jammed.

“The gun jammed, and the little kid took off running. He ran right in front of us,” said the neighbor.

But he said the shooter quickly unjammed the gun and fired more bullets, striking the teen in the leg and hitting the wall of the neighbor’s house, including children’s toys out front.

The neighbor said the gunfire came inches from hitting him and other family members who were outside, including his young grandchild.

“It was like four this way, and like one, I think, that way. It was like five or six shots altogether,” said the neighbor.

The neighbor said he doesn’t know the teen who got shot, but he’s just glad to have all of his family members around him tonight.

“Still scared right now. Yeah, still scared. Thanking God for my family, thanking God for my family that we all was safe,” he said.

Paramedics airlifted the teen to the hospital, where he is recovering.

Gun violence has plagued the community for recent months.

In January, 13-year-old Johvan Taylor was shot and killed in the area of Northwest 13th Street and Sixth Avenue.

Two months earlier, less than a mile away, 9-year-old Antavious Scott was also fatally shot.

Officials and members of the community are pushing for tougher laws.

“We are making the moves we should be making,” said Florida City Mayor Otis T. Wallace. “But in Florida City and all over the country, gun violence is going to continue to occur until we enact stricter laws.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Florida City police say they do not have anyone in custody.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.