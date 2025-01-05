HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 13-year-old boy was killed after, police said, he came under fire in a Florida City neighborhood.

7News cameras captured squad cars from Florida City and Homestead Police in the area of Northwest 13th Street and Sixth Avenue, at around 10:20 p.m., Saturday.

According to Florida City Police, officers arrived at the scene to find the 13-year-old victim in the backyard of a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers began life-saving measures before paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived. They airlifted the teen to Jackson South Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Back at the scene, officers cordoned off an entire block as they carry out their investigation. They appear to be focusing on a dark colored car, though it’s unclear how it’s related to the crime scene.

Ring surveillance video captured audio of gunfire.

Area residents told 7News they heard about a dozen gunshots before 8 p.m. They said the shots frightened them, and police swarmed the area soon after.

Miami-Dade Police’s Homicide Bureau has taken over the ongoing investigation.

