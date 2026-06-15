MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An 11-year-old boy who successfully beat cancer got an exciting sendoff before getting to see his dream team in the World Cup.

Adrian Echazu is a soccer fanatic and a massive fan of Uruguay. After being surprised with tickets on June 9 to see Uruguay’s opening match against Saudi Arabia at Miami Stadium, he’s calling the feelings he’s experienced for match day a dream come true.

“I’m super excited to be in the game,” said Echazu.

To help build up that excitement, the Ronald McDonald House, which gifted the tickets to his family, held a high energy sendoff party before they made their way to the stadium, Monday.

“So we’re very happy to do this in honor of his, the milestone,” said McDonald’s owner and operator Anthony Cabrera.

Echazu was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer at the age of 2.

He and his family traveled from Colombia to Miami, where he underwent life-saving treatment.

Almost a decade later, Echazu is now cancer-free.

On top of receiving the free tickets to watch his favorite team, Echazu was also gifted one more special surprise.

“On behalf of the Cabrera/Betancourt organization, we wanted to give you this [Lionel] Messi collectible card,” said Cabrera.

An emotional Echazu embraced Cabrera in a hug, thanking him for the impressive gifts.

The surprises have helped turn this World Cup from a celebration of survival into a once-in-a-lifetime experience to experience the unforgettable atmosphere of a live game for the massive soccer fan.

“He knows a lot of football, soccer, and definitely this is the biggest dream come true for my son,” said Adriana Lewis, Echazu’s mother.

The nice gesture is a remarkable moment that Echazu is sure to remember for the rest of his life.

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