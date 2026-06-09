MIAMI (WSVN) - A young boy is celebrating after he won the biggest fight of his life and a golden ticket to soccer’s biggest stage.

Adrian Echazu, a soccer fanatic, learned on Tuesday that he would be attending a game at Miami Stadium during the FIFA World Cup.

“Of all the families that have stayed here, my family was selected to go to the World Cup, so that’s a special moment because you don’t get to live that every time in your life,” said the boy.

His parents, who traveled from Colombia to Miami for Echazu’s medical care, said they had to keep it a secret for months.

“For three months, I was like — waiting for the moment when she called me and she says, ‘Adriana, we have a little interview in the house,'” said Adriana Lewis, Echazu’s mother.

The tickets were provided by Ronald McDonald House, where Echazu’s parents have been staying during his cancer treatment.

“You have somewhere to stay, so you don’t have to worry about food or housing. You don’t have to worry about love because here you receive a lot of love and compassion,” said Lewis.

Adrian was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer at the age of 2.

“One day, you’re with a lot of hope. Another day, you are very down,” said Lewis.

The battle lasted nearly a decade. Now, at 11, the soccer fan is cancer-free.

On Monday, he will be discharged from the hospital, just in time to watch his favorite sport. His family found out Echazu may be selected to watch a match at Miami Stadium back in February.

“It was not an easy decision, but we know that the Echazu family and especially Adrian, who’s a hardcore fan of soccer, so he truly deserves to attend,” said Soraya Rivera-Moya with the Ronald McDonald House.

After overcoming challenges, this family has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that they will certainly never forget.

“He was like — ‘I don’t believe it,'” said Lewis. “We’re going to be there.”

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