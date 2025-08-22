DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck driver who was captured on dash camera video making an illegal U-turn on the Florida Turnpike in St. Lucie County that led to a crash that killed three people is now facing justice in the Sunshine State.

Harjinder Singh, 28, has been extradited to Florida, where he will remain in police custody.

“He is in Florida, and he is facing justice in Florida for those three deaths,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Singh has been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide after, the Florida Highway Patrol said, he attempted to make an illegal U-turn, causing another car to collide into his trailer and killing all three people inside.

The Aug. 12 crash was captured on Singh’s dash camera.

DeSantis said Singh should never have been given a commercial driver’s license.

“And there’s a car coming, and the car runs into the big rig, and three people are killed because this guy doesn’t know what the hell he’s doing,” said DeSantis.

Officials from the Department of Homeland Security said Singh entered the United States illegally back in 2018 and obtained a commercial license in California in the years after.

“Why would they put someone behind the wheel of one of those things when this guy can’t even communicate and doesn’t understand English?” said DeSantis.

After the crash, Singh returned to California, where he was later arrested by federal agents.

The California-based trucking company that Singh worked for has since had its license suspended by federal officials.

On Thursday, Singh was brought back to St. Lucie County.

Port St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard del Toro Jr. said Singh didn’t try to help immediately after the crash happened.

“He didn’t even try to get out of the truck to go see if anybody was OK. I mean, any normal person in their right mind would try to do that,” he said.

Singh is expected to appear before a judge over the weekend.

“Yes, we’ll hold him accountable, and he’s gonna potentially spend decades in prison,” said DeSantis.

