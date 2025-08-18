FORT PIERCE, Fla (WSVN) – Three South Florida residents were killed in a crash on Florida’s Turnpike in Fort Pierce involving a minivan and a commercial semi-truck, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on Aug. 12 just before 3 p.m. near Mile Marker 171 in St. Lucie County.

A 2015 Chrysler Town & Country carrying a 30-year-old man from Florida City, a 37-year-old woman from Pompano Beach, and a 54-year-old man from Miami collided with a 2024 International semi-truck after the truck driver attempted an illegal U-turn across northbound lanes.

The two passengers and the driver of the minivan were pronounced dead at the scene or after being transported to a hospital.

The truck driver, identified as 28-year-old Harjinder Singh of Stockton, California, was arrested on three counts of vehicular homicide.

Investigators said Singh, who entered the U.S. illegally in 2018 and obtained a commercial driver’s license in California, attempted the U-turn at an unauthorized location. An immigration detainer was also issued.

The names of the victims have not been released yet.

