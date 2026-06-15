TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - The teen charged with killing his stepsister aboard a Carnival cruise ship has been taken into custody by U.S. Marshals.

Sixteen-year-old Timothy Hudson was will be held behind bars until his upcoming trial, according to the Kepner family.

He was ordered to report to a federal courthouse in Tampa on Monday morning where he was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals.

Hudson was indicted as an adult by a federal grand jury on charges of murder and aggravated sexual abuse in the November 2025 killing of his stepsister, Anna Kepner.

He has pleaded not guilty.

The trial is set to begin in September.

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