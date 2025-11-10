MIAMI (WSVN) - The passenger who died aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship has been identified as 18-year-old Anna Kepner.

Kepner was traveling on the ship’s route from Miami to the Caribbean when she died, the FBI said. The ship arrived at PortMiami on Saturday, and the FBI’s Miami field office has opened an investigation into her death, which remains under federal review.

Her family told ABC News she was a straight-A student from Titusville, Florida, and described her as a joyful, kindhearted young woman with a bright future ahead.

“When she walked into a room, she would light it up,” her family told ABC News. “If you were sad, she’d make you laugh. She would joke around and be the funniest little person in school.”

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed her death in a statement, saying, “Our focus is on supporting the family of our guest and cooperating with the FBI.”

Kepner, who was set to graduate from high school in May, had recently taken the test to join the military and was preparing to enlist.

“She was already talking to recruiters and had chosen her career path,” her family told ABC News. “She wanted to do something that would help her community.”

Her relatives said she was deeply involved in her hometown, volunteering in her grandparents’ 55-plus neighborhood and helping at local businesses.

“She was a people person,” her family told ABC News. “She had that type of energy that just drew you in with her smile and the way she carried herself.”

An athlete since childhood, Kepner began gymnastics at age two and went on to become a varsity cheerleader.

Her family said she loved the water, held a boater’s license and scuba certification, and enjoyed shopping, makeup, and spending time with friends.

“She was the best child you could ever meet,” her family told ABC News. “We’ll always remember her for who she was.”

Officials have not released details on the circumstances surrounding Kepner’s death.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.