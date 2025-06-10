DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities released new video showing the aftermath of a chaotic crash between a Brightline train and a fire truck in Delray Beach last year that left 15 people injured.

Three firefighters and a dozen passengers were injured on Dec. 28, 2024 when a fire truck with its lights flashing drove around rail crossing arms and into the path of a high-speed passenger train after waiting for another train to pass, according to video of the incident and a person briefed on what happened.

The fire truck, which was responding to a call at the time, was split in two after crossing Southeast First Street while the crossing arms were down and a high-speed Brightline train was approaching.

Dash camera video shows the moment an officer arrived at the scene, with his body camera video showing him quickly racing toward the wreckage moments later.

“How many is left in there?” the officer could be heard asking a bystander.

“I don’t know. They were in the cabin,” he told the officer.

The officer and several bystanders worked together to pull two firefighters from the truck, including the driver, who was clearly injured.

“Anything hurt on you, man? You got a nasty bump on your head, you breathing OK?” the officer asked the driver.

“Yeah,” the firefighter responded.

As paramedics worked to treat the crash victims, the officer’s body camera video shows him running back to his cruiser to grab his raincoat to give to first responders to use as a makeshift tarp to keep themselves and patients dry when it began to rain.

“What direction are you guys going with him? So we can get traffic shut down,” the officer could be heard telling paramedics.

City Manager Terrence R. Moore confirmed he fired Driver-Engineer David Wyatt, who was behind the wheel of that fire truck at the time of the crash, after an in-depth administrative investigation in April.

Wyatt was previously issued a traffic citation for the crash.

Investigators said that although the crew was responding to an emergency call, Wyatt failed to use “due care” in that he “did not identify the oncoming Brightline train as he drove into its path.” They also said the crash caused $500,000 in damage.

