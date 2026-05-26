DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have shut down parts of a street after a multi-vehicle crash killed one person and injured three others in Deerfield Beach.

According to authorities, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue responded to reports of a crash involving three vehicles near the 4400 block of Northeast Third Avenue at approximately 1:45 p.m., Tuesday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where one vehicle appeared to have flipped over while another slammed into the front of a nearby home.

Investigators say one person involved in the collision was pronounced as deceased at the scene. Three additional people were transported to an area hospital by paramedics for treatment.

The exact condition of the three injured individuals is not known.

Detectives with BSO’s Traffic Homicide unit are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

Due to the investigation, authorities have shut down Northeast Third Avenue between Northeast 48th Street and 43rd Street. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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