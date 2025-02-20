DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) —The Delray Beach firefighter who drove a fire truck around rail crossing arms and into the path of Brightline train in December has received a traffic citation, following an investigation by the Palm Beach County Sherriff’s Office.

Video shows the initial crash that occurred on December 28 around 10:45am, as the train was coming down the track, at close to 80 miles per hour, the fire truck stopped on the tracks, despite the flashing lights and downed crossing gates. Behind the wheel of that fire truck was fireman David Michael Wyatt.

Investigators said although the crew was responding to an emergency call, Wyatt failed to use “due care” in that he “did not identify the oncoming Brightline train as he drove into its path.”

The impact of the crash so severe that it split the fire truck into three pieces, injuring 15 people, including 12 passengers on the train and 3 firefighters on the truck. One of the firefighters was left with a serious leg injury.

Investigators said the crash also caused $500,00 in damage.

As for Wyatt, his citation requires a court appearance, which is set for March 12.

Meantime, Delray Beach Police are also investigating its handling of a previous crash involving Wyatt, who was off-duty at the time and received a citation for careless driving. It’s unclear when that investigation will be complete.

