JUPITER, Fla. (WSVN) — A surfer describes being attacked by a shark for the second time, years after his first bad bite at sea.

Being bitten by a shark once is rare, but twice is almost unheard of.

Cole Tascham, a surfer from Florida, left the hospital after a shark bit him for the second time.

“On this foot, I got a giant, giant cut there,” said Tascham showing his injured right foot.

Tascham suffered injuries to both legs and feet.

“I almost lost the whole part of my ankle and then on this foot [lifts up left foot]. I don’t even know how I still have toes to tell you the truth,” said Tascham.

The fish boat captain said he was surfing at Bathtub Beach near Jupiter, Florida when he got the ultimate shock.

“It’s a beast. It was a big one,” said Tascham.

He said a seven to eight-foot shark bit his legs.

“I looked behind me and he was kind of just like ah on the back of me, and I just looked and saw the last second of him,” said Tascham.

Once he got back to shore, panic set in to save him.

“They said like I walked and I have three cut tendons,” said Tascham.

His friend and strangers rushed over to help.

“Tying my legs with surfboard leashes as tourniquets,” said Tascham.

Then Tascham was taken to the hospital.

“I actually blacked out,” he said. “Ana’s in the back slapping me. Zack’s driving like a mad man getting to the hospital, and he was dumping water on my head, they kept me awake thank God.”

“Why not call 911,” said WPTV’s Ethan Stein.

“It’s faster. We’re just, we were on it,” said Tascham.

Two surgeries and 93 stitches later, Tascham said he’s recovering.

“But, the first one was a tiny, little reef pup,” he said.

It’s the second time he’s been bitten by a shark. The first one happened at the same beach, back in 2013. But the damage, this time, is far worse.

“There’s no comparison. It’s like comparing an Olympic athlete to a high school athlete. The amount of trauma, it’s so hectic. The amount of force this one was,” said Tascham.

He said he hopes his story is a good reminder to never surf alone.

