TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies have located a second body during their search for a missing graduate student.

Investigators said the second body was found early Monday morning, three days after the body of 27-year-old Zamil Limon was found near a bridge in Tampa.

Authorities said Limon’s friend, Nahida Bristy was with him and was also killed, but they have yet to confirm that the second body found is Bristy’s.

Limon and Bristy both attended the University of South Florida as graduate students from Bangladesh.

Deputies said the second body was found near the bridge where Limon’s body was found.

On Friday, investigators arrested Limon’s roommate, former USF student Hisham Abugharbieh, following a SWAT standoff.

Over the weekend, the 26-year-old suspect faced a judge on two first-degree murder charges and is being held without bond. A motive has not been released.

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