TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for two missing graduate students who went missing from Tampa.

Concern has grown on the University of South Florida campus with two doctoral students missing.

Zamil Limon and Nahida Barista, both from Bangladesh, haven’t been seen since last week.

“Everybody internally is obviously very concerned, as we are concerned, it’s not typical of their behavior, they’re graduate students,” said Larry McKinnon with USF Public Safety.

Limon, who is studying geography and environmental science, was last seen outside of his apartment around 9 a.m. on April 16.

Barista, who is studying chemical engineering, was last seen on campus at around 10 a.m. the same day.

According to investigators, the two students have truly disappeared.

“We don’t have any information that there’s foul play or suspicious nature at this point,” said McKinnon.

Zubaer Ahmed, Limon’s brother in Bangladesh, said he has hardly gotten any sleep since last week, as he attempts to get the word out about his older brother.

“He’s very responsible and punctual person, and that’s why the situation is so unpredictable and unusual to us, and very suspicious,” said Ahmed. “They’re in deep pain and devastating situation.”

Ahmed said he spoke to his brother last Monday and was told by Limon that he was working on his thesis and would be very busy.

Ahmed said Limon and Barista had discussed a potential future marriage, but were both focused on getting through their degrees first.

“Another important point that is, they talked about having a future together, but they are not that much serious about it, like both of them are thinking about it, whether [they] can marry together, and they are discussing about it,” said Ahmed.

Police said there are no immigration issues, and neither of them is being held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which was a concern raised by family members.

Both of their phones are off.

“But when we get to this point, where we’re starting to not have any success on locating them, then our next best source is the public, and that’s where we’re at,” said McKinnon.

Limon has been away at school for two years, but had already booked his first trip home for July.

His family hopes that he will be on that flight and home safe soon.

“And everybody’s hoping for a positive outcome on this, and that’s why we’re taking it very seriously and making sure we leave no stones unturned to try to find him,” said McKinnon.

Police believe Limon and Barista are together.

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