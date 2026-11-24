NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a teen reported missing out of North Lauderdale.

Officials say 14-year-old Keymonie Archibald has not been seen after vanishing from the 6500 block of Harbour Road in North Lauderdale last Friday.

Archibald stands at 5 feet, 4 inches, weighs around 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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