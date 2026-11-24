HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy has been rushed to the hospital following a crash on the Palmetto Expressway.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and other law enforcement agencies responded to the southbound lanes of the Palmetto in Hialeah on Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic cameras captured a damaged SUV and a sedan at Northwest 103rd Street along with FHP troopers in the area.

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units transported the deputy with head injuries to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown.

The crash has caused a traffic backup in the area.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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