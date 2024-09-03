FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement presence outside of two Broward high schools has heightened after two attempted abductions last week.

Community members are on high alert after police say a man was caught on camera trying to abduct two young girls an hour apart.

“Very scary,” said a student.

“So, I’m going to drop my kids off every morning. I’m not going to let them walk,” said a parent.

The first happened at day break in Pompano, when a 15-year-old told deputies a man in a gray sedan approached her as she walked to Blanche Ely High School. He held her at gun-point and tried to get in her the car, but she escaped and ran.

Roughly an hour or so later, outside Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, an eerily similar situation, a 17-year-old described a man with similar features to police and stated the man was trying to lure her into a similar gray older model Nissan sedan. The sedan was captured by surveillance video.

Investigators said she was on her way to campus when she was approached by the man, described as a man in his 20s, who demanded her to get in the car and flashed a gun. She refused, and he drove off.

“Anything can happen in the few moments that they drop me off,” said a student.

Now, investigators are searching for the subject and his car.

Some say they’ll be looking over their shoulder from now on.

“I always keep an earbud out most of the time because of that. Because sometime people be walking up on me,” said a student.

“What if someone else tries to do the same thing,” said another.

A parent sharing advice for young women who might find themselves walking to and from school.

“I just want the girls to try to be careful. Walk in a group, not just with themselves, but boys. Stay together. Don’t separate.” said a parent.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

