FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are trying to determine whether the man who held a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint in Pompano Beach while trying to kidnap her was the same person who attempted to abduct a 17-year-old girl in Fort Lauderdale about an hour later.

Investigators said both incidents took place Thursday morning as the young victims were walking to their respective schools.

Surveillance video shows a gray four-door sedan at both scenes.

Fort Lauderdale residents who spoke with 7News on Saturday said the attempted kidnappings have taken away their sense of security.

“Hearing that makes me not feel safe at all,” said a woman who lives in the neighborhood.

On Friday, 7News spoke with Pompano Beach resident Kimberly Talbert, who expressed the same concerns.

“It’s crazy to realize that you’re around, amongst people like that,” said.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the first incident was reported around daybreak near Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach.

Deputies said the surveillance video shows the 15-year-old girl walking to school when the gray sedan pulls up.

Detectives said the man behind the wheel ordered her into the car, and when she said no he, pulled out a gun. The teen took off running, and the driver sped away.

Fort Lauderdale Police said that roughly an hour later, miles away, outside Stranahan High School, a man with similar features and a similar gray older model Nissan sedan was captured by surveillance cameras.

Investigators said the 17-year-old girl was on her way to campus when she was approached by a subject, described as a man in his 20s, who demanded her to get in the car. She didn’t, and he eventually left.

“I used to walk home from school when I was in elementary and middle school, and you can’t even be in high school now and be safe in the area. It’s sad,” said the woman who lives in Fort Lauderdale.

Now two Broward County neighborhoods are on edge, as the manhunt continues through Labor Day weekend.

“I feel like I wanna move, because that just makes me feel really unsafe,” said the woman who lives in Fort Lauderdale. “I don’t even want to walk my dog, or especially with my baby anymore

“I don’t know who this guy was, but I hope they catch them,” said Pompano Beach resident Richard Humphrey.

Police said the gray sedan seen in the surveillance video has a missing passenger side hubcap.

If you have any information on either of these incidents or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects involved, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

