POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a man who, they said, pulled up to a 15-year-old girl in a Pompano Beach neighborhood and attempted to snatch her off the street at gunpoint, leaving neighbors concerned for their children’s safety.

What should have been a routine walk to school turned into a brush with danger for the young victim just after dawn on Thursday.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the victim was walking down Northwest 12th Court when the would-be kidnapper approached her while behind the wheel of a gray sedan, just before 7 a.m.

Surveillance video captures the moment the car pulled up next to the girl.

Detectives said the man ordered the teen into the car. When she said no, he puled out a gun a gun.

Investigators said the victim took off running, and the subject sped off.

The incident has left area residents with children wondering who would dare do such a thing.

“It’s crazy to realize that you’re amongst people like that,” said Kimberly Talbert, “’cause I have three girls, so I’m always watching them and making sure nothing happens.”

Detectives later released a sketch of the subject. They believe he is between 20 and 35 years old, and he was wearing a white tank top and black shorts at the time of the incident.

“That is awful. I wouldn’t want that to happen to anyone’s kids or my own, because it’s terrible,” said area resident Richard Humphrey.

Detectives are now hoping someone who recognizes the car or the driver will call authorities.

“I don’t know who this guy was, but I hope they catch him, and he needs to be incarcerated,” said Humphrey.

If you have any information on this incident or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

