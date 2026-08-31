FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A runner brought a marathon home at at South Florida hospital after a cancer diagnosis changed everything.

Sixty-three-year-old Fiona Bell had planned to run her final 26-mile marathon in Australia, where her love of running began, but those plans changed when her partner’s Stage 4 breast cancer returned.

So instead, she took her run to Broward Health Imperial Point’s rehabilitation gym, where she completed it virtually on a treadmill.

Bell spent 21 years there caring for patients as a physical therapist. However, this time, everyone showed up for her.

“The support I’ve had from this community from this hospital district, from my friends and family its been incredible,” she said. “I’m so glad I did it. It was an amazing charity that everyone supported, Breast Cancer Australia, and I’m just so proud that I was able to finish it, so I appreciate everyone’s support and love. Thank you.”

During her training for the marathon, Bell raised over 10,000 Austrialian dollars for charity to help others affected by breast cancer.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.