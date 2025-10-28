PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - North Perry Airport officials are looking to ease concerns within the community following a string of plane crashes that departed from their airport.

On Tuesday, Broward County Aviation Department official Michael Nonnemacher held a media briefing to tell residents they are listening to their concerns.

“We are concerned about the perception of North Perry Airport in the eyes of the residents. It’s getting this negative stereotype,” he said.

Residents have complained for months about the airport following multiple crashes in the area.

“There are a number of crashes here at North Perry Airport, especially in the past few years.

The City of Pembroke Pines has compiled a list of 42 incidents over five years, from fatal crashes to mechanical mishaps.

One of the most recent crashes had a family of four onboard when it went down in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood, just east of the North Perry Airport.

A few years before that, a single-engine Aventura II crashed into a Miramar home just south of the airport, killing two people. In 2021, a plane crashed into a car, killing a 4-year-old child.

The frequent incidents have also piqued the interest of city leaders. They held a meeting this past summer where the airport’s safety was on the agenda.

Pembroke Pines Mayor Angelo Castillo said North Perry Airport, now one of the state’s busiest general aviation airports, could be incompatible with a densely populated city.

“There’s a takeoff and landing, and this is rough math, every minute in the time that it took me to just say that, there’s already been a takeoff and landing, on average, at North Perry Airport,” he said.

Following the meeting, city leaders and residents asked Broward County to conduct a safety study. On Tuesday, Nonnemacher said that’s what is going to happen.

“They will speak with residents, business owners, flight schools, pilots, mechanics and they’ll gather a lot of information and do a really hardcore assessment,” he said.

The airport also discussed some of its operations and history during Tuesday’s event. Built in 1943 for the U.S. Navy, it now serves largely as a flight training facility.

As one of the largest flight schools, Wayman College of Aeronautics officials told 7News that safety is their top priority.

“It is day one. Safety is fundamental to becoming a pilot,” said Wayman Eduardo, the son of the school’s founder.

He said the airport hosts “Airport Days” several times a year, which could offer a way to ease residents’ concerns about the operations of the airport. It is an event that is open to the public to interact with airport and flight school officials.

“The best thing I can say for our neighbors who live nearby in Hollywood, Miramar and Pembroke Pines is come across the fence, see what’s going on, meet the flight school and the students,” said Eduardo.

The next Airport Day will be held on Nov. 8.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.