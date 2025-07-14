PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane crashed in a residential neighborhood in Pembroke Pines, causing a road closure and sending four people to the hospital, police said.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest 14th Street and 68th Boulevard, Sunday night.

7News cameras captured police cruisers and fire rescue vehicles in a residential neighborhood, as well as one of then plane’s wheels on the ground, conveying just how close the aircraft came to hitting a home.

Instead, witnesses said, the plane ended up crashing into a tree.

“I got out of my car, and I heard a big ‘boom’ and then ‘tshhhhh,’ and I got back in my car and went around to see what happened, and it was the plane, a crash,” said Michael.

A witness who identified herself as Velve said the crash left her feeling shaken up.

“I actually saw the plane come over the power lines, and I said, ‘Oh, my goodness, this looks very close to the power line,’ and it looked like it was going to be a crash,” she said. “So, as I proceed to look straightforward, I noticed that the plane was, like, making like a dip, and the dip got lower and lower, and then there came the crash.”

Officials said the plane was in some sort of distress and made a forced landing on the street.

“I immediately began to run out and screaming, ‘Oh my God, oh my God,'” said Velve, “and my grandson was behind me, he’s like, ‘What’s the matter? What’s the matter?’ I said, ‘It’s a plane crash, it’s a plane crash.'”

Cellphone video shows the crashed plane on top of a tree after clipping it, according to officials, narrowly missing homes.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue officials said the impact did not ignite a fire.

Investigators said the pilot and three passengers who were on board made it out safely and only suffered minor injuries.

Paramedics transported all four occupants to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment.

“I’m glad that everyone made it out alive, but it was very shaken and felt very devastating to see that,” said Velve.

“It’s devastating, and you just don’t take life for granted,” said Michael.

Officers have shut down Southwest 14th Street between 66th and 72nd avenues, and it is expected to remain closed for quite some time. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

7News has learned that the plane is based out of nearby North Perry Airport.

It remains unclear whether the crash caused any property damage.

