MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are dead after a plane crashed into a home in a Miramar neighborhood. Both people were on board the plane.

Fire rescue units responded to the scene on 2241 Jamaica Drive, around 11:45 a.m., Monday.

The single-engine Aventura II crashed into the home just south of North Perry Airport and came into contact with power lines over the house, which became tangled around it, complicating rescuer’s access to the cockpit of the plane.

One resident said he saw the crash as it was happening. He said it sounded like the engine failed.

“It went like this,” he said as he gestured downward with his hand. “Right until it– it was high. Then I hear it coming out of the motor, ‘Too, too, too.’ Then I heard the motor shut off.”

Video sent to 7News shows the small plane on the runway just before taking off from the airport.

Neighbors in the area heard a big boom in the morning and then came out to learn what happened.

“We happen to hear the noise, and my wife came outside, and when we came outside we saw the plane sticking out, and our son had called and said it was a plane crash. We asked where. He said, ‘Right there, in the street on the side of Plantation,'” said a resident, “so when we looked down the street, you could see the plane sticking out. We don’t know if anybody was actually inside the house or what because they’re not letting anybody by right now.”

Residents of the neighborhood told 7News a mother and son were inside the home but luckily didn’t get hurt.

Six houses in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

Crews are working to remove the plane from the home as authorities begin to investigate what went wrong.

“In regards to why the plane crashed, what happened, that is an investigation that National Transportation Safety Board [NTSB] will be handling,” said Tania Rues, Miramar Police Spokeperson.

According to Florida Power and Light, 35 people are without power because of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration released the following statement that read, “The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate … Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents. After investigators verify the aircraft registration number at the scene, the FAA will release it (usually on the next business day) on this web page.”

As of 4:18 p.m., officials have not released the names of the victims of the crash.

