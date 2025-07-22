HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after suffering a shark bite on the beach.

Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to the 4100 block of Ocean Drive, Tuesday afternoon.

“Ocean rescue advising laceration to arm severe bleeding,” a 911 operator said.

The man, who is said to be in his 40s’, suffered an injury to his upper arm, according to officials.

He was out of the water when first responders rushed in to help.

He received medical treatment at the scene and was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital.

“They were able to apply a tourniquet. He was conscious and alert,” said Hollywood Fire Rescue spokesperson Chai Kauffman.

Hours after the attack, the beach was mostly quiet as tourists enjoyed the warm weather before rain took over.

Those who spoke to 7News wish the victim well.

“So sorry to hear that. I hope they’re OK,” said one person.

Simon Cwirzen, 10, told 7News he didn’t venture into the water on Tuesday because of the seaweed.

“I never seen a shark, but I’d love to!” he said.

He said despite it being scary if he encounters one up close, one should never be afraid.

It isn’t the first time beachgoers have had a scary encounter with a shark on Florida beaches.

Just last week, an surf instructor surfing off New Smyrna Beach was bitten on his foot by a shark. Sam Hollis recounted the frightening moments.

“It felt clamped and then it kind of felt hot because of the teeth and then it just kind of started pulling. It’s almost like a dog with a toy in its mouth,” he said.

He is expected to be OK.

In April, a man was sent to the emergency room after a shark took a bite out of his hand in Everglades National Park south of Homestead.

And last year in October, a shark bit surfer Cole Tascham’s legs off the coast of Jupiter. The attack required two surgeries and 93 stitches.

Experts said shark attacks are far more prevalent in Daytona Beach and space coast areas than in South Florida. Fatal attacks remain extremely rare with an average of six deaths per year worldwide.

As for Tuesday’s attack in Hollywood, Kauffman could not say if the victim is a tourist or a local.

However, she urged beachgoers to continue coming to the beach but with caution.

“Continue to come out the beach, but obviously you know, situation awareness, be aware when you go to the ocean because that’s their home, marine life’s home,” she said.

His condition remains unknown as of late Tuesday night, but he appears to have been stabilized when he left the beach.

