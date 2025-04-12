WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is recovering in the hospital after he was bitten by a shark at Everglades National Park, officials said.

The incident took place near Flamingo Lodge Highway in West Miami-Dade, just after 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the victim to Jackson South Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

7News cameras captured the patient, alert and waving with his left hand, as he was wheeled into the hospital. His right hand and part of his arm were bandaged.

As of Saturday night, it remains unclear what the man was doing when the attack happened.

