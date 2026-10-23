FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Repairs are underway after a bad break in Fort Lauderdale.

7News cameras captured crews mopping up a mess of water along eastbound Las Olas Boulevard at Coral Way, Friday.

According to officials, a water main ruptured Thursday night, leading to the leak.

Construction crews were digging in the area at the time of the rupture.

While repairs are made, residents in the area may experience low water pressure.

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