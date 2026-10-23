FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are investigating reports of some water woes for residents in Fort Lauderdale.

Officials say crews were dispatched to investigate reports of a water leak on eastbound Las Olas Boulevard at Coral Way, Thursday evening.

7News cameras captured the partially flooded roadway as crews began making repairs.

There’s been no word on what caused the leak but water services have not been affected.

Drivers in the area should expect lane shifts and no left turns in the area during maintenance.

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