FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of a young man convicted of killing a Hollywood Police officer in 2021 provided emotional testimony in court as she waits to learn whether her son will face life in prison or the death penalty.

In video testimony shows in court Wednesday, Ingrid Villanueva Pineda described her life trafficked as a child by the man who would eventually become the father of her son, Jason Banegas.

After she described a tumultuous childhood, Villanueva Pineda asked the presiding judge and the jury to save her son.

Banegas was just 18 years old when he shot and killed Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino in the Emerald Hills neighborhood on Oct. 17, 2021.

Chirino was responding to possible burglary calls when he got into a scuffle with Banegas, who is now 23. Chirino suffered two gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

He has since pleaded guilty to this charge, and it’s up to the jury to decide whether or not he should be sentenced to life in prison without parole or if he should die by lethal injection.

“My son isn’t perfect, and I beg you to spare his life. He has psychological problems, and I ask for forgiveness on behalf of my son,” said Villanueva Pineda in Spanish. “Please don’t take my son’s life. Give him another chance, because what happened was an accident. My son has never been inhuman. He has always been a very humble person, and I ask the judge to please spare his life.”

In her video testimony, Villanueva Pineda also described a life in which she was abused by Banegas’ father and that her son, even as a young boy, had psychological problems: depression and anxiety.

If the jury recommends death, it would have to be eight of the 12 jurors, and only then can the judge sentence him to to death in the state of Florida.

