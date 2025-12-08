FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County jury heard more testimony as they prepare to decide between life or death for a man who shot and killed a Hollywood Police officer.

Defense attorneys representing Jason Banegas on Monday said that life without the possibility of parole is appropriate in this case, adding that jurors will hear from those closest to Banegas to make that case.

Back in October of 2021, Banegas, then 18, shot Officer Yandy Chirino during an altercation in the Emerald Hills neighborhood.

Chirino, who was just 28 years old at the time, encountered Banegas while responding to call of a possible burglary.

Banegas has since pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

The sentencing phase resumed Monday as jurors deliberate on the now 22-year-old’s fate.

Banegas’ attorneys promised to bring details of his life that will call for life without the possibility of parole rather than the death penalty.

“Everyone here agrees that Jason deserves to be punished for what he did without a doubt. Life in prison without the possibility of parole is the near enough penalty,” said defense attorney Krista Richman.

Richman claims life in prison would bring justice, and she again promised jurors that they will hear from those closest to the defendant to describe his turbulent life.

More testimony is expected later Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.