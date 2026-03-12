MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out a boat fire that ignited off the coast of Miami Beach.

7Skyforce captured crews with Miami Beach Fire Rescue as they attacked the blaze off 55th Street and Collins Avenue, just before 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units, including its Air Rescue unit, are assisting in the firefight that broke out on the 40-foot center console about a quarter mile off shore.

According to MDFR, Ocean Rescue crews and firefighters were able to safely remove all people on board. No injuries have been reported.

The fire has since been extinguished. The charred boat is being towed away.

Officials have not specified what sparked the fire, as they continue to investigate.

