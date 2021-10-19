FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a Hollywood Police officer appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

Jason Banegas was ordered to be held without bond.

New details into the death of 28-year-old Yandy Chirino were also revealed in court.

“Count one, I do find probable cause for felony murder,” said the judge, “that the victim officer was allegedly shot in the face which led to his ultimate demise during a struggle with Mr. Banegas.”

The public defender assigned to Banegas requested a mental health screening, which was approved.

Banegas has been charged with armed burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed firearm violation, grand theft of a firearm, resisting arrest with violence and first-degree murder.

He was out on juvenile probation for around 30 days before Sunday night’s fatal shooting.

According to Hollywood Police Chief Chris O’Brien, officers responded to calls about a suspicious person near the 4000 block of North Hills Drive, at around 10:30 p.m., Sunday.

The officers came in contact with the suspect, an altercation happened and Chirino was shot.

Chirino was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where he later died.

The 28-year-old had been with the Hollywood Police Department since 2017.

On Monday afternoon, Chirino’s loved ones accompanied his body in a Hollywood Fire Rescue unit as it was escorted by officers from Memorial Regional to the Hollywood Police Department and, ultimately, to the medical examiner’s office.

